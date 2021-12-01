Ukraine
Update on the human rights situation in Ukraine [EN/RU/UK]
Attachments
UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine published the update on the human rights situation in Ukraine, which covers the three-month period of 1 August to 31 October 2021.
The document provides an overview of the key developments in the human rights situation in Ukraine (Government-controlled territory, territory controlled by self-proclaimed 'republics' and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, occupied by the Russian Federation).
These developments include:
An escalation of hostilities in the conflict zone that resulted in a significant increase in civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects. Over the reporting period, the Mission recorded 32 conflict-related civilian casualties --- four killed (three men and one woman) and 28 injured (19 men, six women, two boys and one girl) --- a 39 per cent increase compared with the preceding three months;
Russian Federation occupation authorities in Crimea continued to restrict fundamental freedoms and civic space, in particular freedoms of peaceful assembly, association and religion. People participating in spontaneous peaceful assemblies or seeking to attend court hearings in Hizb ut-Tahrir cases were arbitrarily arrested and fined. On 3-4 September, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation arrested five Crimean Tatar men, including the deputy head of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelialov, who were subjected to incommunicado detention and other human rights violations;
The Mission was granted confidential access to two male and two female conflict-related detainees in Luhansk in early August, and hope for further access to places of detention both in Donetsk and Luhansk;
'Courts' of self-proclaimed 'republics' continued to sentence civilians for conflict-related crimes in the absence of essential fair trial guarantees;
Non-payment of salaries to healthcare workers that has been reported in medical facilities across 18 regions since spring 2021 and increased workload due to rise of COVID-19 cases negatively impacted the socio-economic rights of healthcare workers, who are predominantly women.
While policing of LGBTI assemblies significantly improved, police failed to respond adequately to protests and hate speech inciting violence against Roma. Moreover, undue restrictions on the freedom of expression, including through closure of online media, persisted.