Update on the human rights situation in Ukraine [EN/RU/UK]

UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine published the update on the human rights situation in Ukraine, which covers the three-month period of 1 August to 31 October 2021.

The document provides an overview of the key developments in the human rights situation in Ukraine (Government-controlled territory, territory controlled by self-proclaimed 'republics' and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, occupied by the Russian Federation).

These developments include: