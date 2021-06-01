Update on the human rights situation in Ukraine (1 February — 30 April 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

SUMMARY

This update focuses on key developments in the human rights situation in Ukraine, including in territory controlled by armed groups (AGCT) and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, occupied by the Russian Federation (Crimea). It covers the period of 1 February to 30 April 2021. OHCHR will also issue its regular biannual report, covering the period of 1 February to 31 July 2021, in September 2021.

HRMMU welcomes the adoption of the new National Human Rights Strategy by the President of Ukraine on 24 March 2021.

The COVID-19 crisis continued to exacerbate existing inequalities and vulnerabilities, including amongst healthcare workers, negatively affecting the public’s right to health. Increased reports of domestic violence due to the pandemic, disproportionally affecting women, were also concerning.

HRMMU continues to document attacks against human rights defenders, including women human rights defenders, media workers and political actors. Impunity for such attacks persisted, due to slow, or non-existent, police action.

HRMMU is concerned that a decision resulting in the closure of three TV news channels perceived as pro-Russian is not in line with international human rights standards.

HRMMU welcomes progress towards accountability for the abduction, torture and killing in a case related to the Maidan protests. Despite this positive step, full respect of fair trial rights remained an issue, with the continued unlawful use of the in flagrante exception for arrests, and lack of timely referral of cases to free legal aid centres by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In relation to the conflict in the east, HRMMU documented twelve civilians killed and 25 injured over the reporting period. The conflict-affected civilian population also continued to suffer from restrictions on their freedom of movement and a lack of basic services, impacting their social and economic rights.

HRMMU notes that recent ‘decrees’ issued by self-proclaimed ‘republics’ concerning the forced recruitment of adult men are not in line with international humanitarian law (IHL).

HRMMU is also concerned about reports that employees of a ‘public institution’ in AGCT have been threatened with salary cuts or dismissal if they did not acquire Russian citizenship.

In Crimea, Jehovah’s Witnesses continued to be prosecuted for exercising their right to freedom of religion. Allegations of torture and ill-treatment committed by members of Russian Federation law enforcement agencies against detainees also continued, including the torture and forced confession of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko. Courts in Crimea continued to deliver guilty verdicts in high-profile cases marked by fair trial rights violations, such as denying the defense their right to question witnesses and allegations of forced confessions.