Update 56 - IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine (18 April 2022)

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that there had been no significant new developments related to nuclear safety and security over the past 24 hours, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Regarding Ukraine’s 15 operational reactors at four nuclear power plants (NPPs), seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya NPP, two at the Rivne NPP, two at the South Ukraine NPP, and one at the Khmelnytskyy NPP. The eight other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve. Safety systems remain operational at the four NPPs and they also continue to have off-site power available, Ukraine said.

In relation to safeguards, Agency experts worked remotely with the operator of the South Ukraine NPP today to restore the transmission of safeguards data from the IAEA’s monitoring systems at the site after it was briefly interrupted during the weekend, Director General Grossi said.

The Agency was still not receiving safeguards data from its monitoring systems at the Chornobyl NPP, but such data was being transferred to IAEA headquarters from the other NPPs in Ukraine, he said.