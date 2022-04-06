Update 44 - IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine (6 April 2022)

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that there had been no significant new developments related to nuclear safety or security in the country over the past 24 hours, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Regarding the country’s operational reactors, Ukraine said one of the two units at the Khmelnytskyy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had been reconnected to the grid after regulator maintenance.

As a result, eight of Ukraine’s 15 reactors are currently operating, including two at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya NPP, three at the Rivne NPP, two at the South Ukraine NPP, and now one at the Khmelnytskyy NPP. The seven other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve.

In relation to safeguards, the IAEA said that the situation remained unchanged from that reported previously. The Agency was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP, but such data was being transferred to IAEA headquarters from the other NPPs in Ukraine.