Update 43 - IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine (5 April 2022)

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today that the process of resuming regulatory control at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has begun, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Ukraine also reported that the next rotation of operational personnel working at the Chornobyl site will be possible only when security conditions allow it. Many NPP personnel live in the city of Slavutych outside the 30-kilometre Exclusion Zone set up after the 1986 accident.

Representatives of the State Administration of the Exclusion Zone are currently in the Zone, carrying out checks at storage facilities and other facilities outside the Chornobyl NPP site, Ukraine added.

Out of the country’s operational reactors, Ukraine said seven were operating, including two at Zaporizhzhya, three at Rivne, and two at South Ukraine. The other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance, including both units at Khmelnytskyy, or held in reserve.

In relation to safeguards, the IAEA said that the situation remained unchanged from that reported previously. The Agency was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP, but such data was being transferred to IAEA headquarters from the other NPPs in Ukraine.