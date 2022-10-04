Update 111 - IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine (4 Oct 2022)

Yesterday, the IAEA Director General Grossi welcomed the release of Ihor Murashov, Director General of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), after receiving confirmation that Mr Murashov had returned to his family safely.

Since learning about Mr Murashov's detention on Saturday, Director General Grossi remained in continuous contact with all relevant authorities to contribute to his release.

As reported on Saturday, the Director General of the ZNPP has the responsibility to ensure the nuclear safety and security of the plant and his absence from duty in this way had an immediate and serious impact on decision-making in ensuring the safety and security of the plant.

The IAEA understands that Mr Murashov is now with his family in territory controlled by Ukraine and will not be continuing with his duties at the ZNPP. It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role.

IAEA experts present at the ZNPP reported that repair work was completed today at the sprinkler pond in the area of Unit 5 and Unit 6, which had been damaged from shelling on 20 September. There has been no reported shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP since Saturday, 1 October.

Director General Grossi will travel to Kyiv and then to Moscow later this week to continue his consultations aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible.