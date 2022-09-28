Update 107 - IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine (28 Sep 2022)

Animals are likely to have triggered three landmine explosions close to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) this week, causing no major damage but once again underscoring potential nuclear safety risks at the facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) learnt at the site today.

At 6am this morning local time, one landmine exploded about 50 metres outside the ZNPP’s plant perimeter fence.

It was also confirmed that the two explosions yesterday morning were also likely caused by animals moving in an area with mines outside the fence. The IAEA reported yesterday that the explosions occurred near a channel that carries water from a reservoir to the plant for its cooling system – essential for the safety of the plant – but that the cause was unclear. Windows in a reactor turbine hall were broken.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed deep concern about this week’s landmine explosions close to the ZNPP, in addition to frequent shelling at or near the plant over the past two months.

In a report issued shortly after he led a team of IAEA experts to the ZNPP on 1 September, Director General Grossi said “there is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means. This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone.”

Last week in New York, the Director General began talks with Russia and Ukraine aimed at agreeing and implementing such a zone, and he told the IAEA General Conference on Monday that he was ready to continue consultations in both countries.