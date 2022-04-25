The United States Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine with $131 Million for Resilience, Democracy, Economic Growth, and Healthcare

For Immediate Release Friday, April 22, 2022 Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will invest $131 million to counter the impact of Russia’s brutal war on the Ukrainian people and to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience, democracy, economy, and healthcare systems.

The Russian Federation’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine has created a grave humanitarian crisis while threatening decades of progress towards Ukraine’s democratic future. This funding reaffirms USAID’s ongoing investment in Ukraine’s development priorities, while meeting urgent needs created by the war.

With these funds, USAID will help address the horrific impact of the ongoing war on civilians, the private sector, government institutions, and civil society. This funding will also enable USAID to continue helping the Ukrainian government combat corruption; build defenses against cyberattacks, disinformation, and other tools of Kremlin aggression; sustain democratic reforms; strengthen the healthcare system; and foster economic growth that benefits Ukrainians. This funding complements the priorities of the European Democratic Resilience Initiative (EDRI), announced by President Biden on March 25, which includes support for independent media, countering disinformation, and protects activists and vulnerable groups in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

The United States is the largest bilateral donor of humanitarian, democracy, and human rights assistance to Ukraine, working closely with our European partners. USAID has worked in Ukraine since 1992, supporting the country’s democratic transformation and integration into Western political, economic, and security institutions. Today, more than 40 USAID programs support Ukraine’s efforts to combat corruption, strengthen resilience against Kremlin aggression and malign influence, and build a more responsive democracy and inclusive economy that benefits more Ukrainians.