The United States contributes $4.5 billion to support the government of Ukraine [EN/UK]

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and in coordination with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Department of State, is providing an additional $4.5 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine. The funding, which will help alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin’s brutal war of aggression, was made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress. The Government of Ukraine will receive the funding in two tranches before the end of 2022.

These funds, provided by the United States through the World Bank, allow the Government of Ukraine to withstand the immense economic, social, and political pressures from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. This assistance keeps basic government services like hospitals, schools, and utilities running, and it sustains support for emergency responders and firefighters that save the lives of Ukrainian citizens every day. The budget assistance maintains support to Ukrainians further pushed into poverty since the start of the war, including low-income individuals, seniors, children with disabilities, and internally displaced persons. It will also provide new housing and utility subsidies over the winter season in response to Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine’s electricity and heating infrastructure.

Once these additional funds are fully disbursed, the U.S. government will have provided $13 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine. Robust safeguards put in place by the World Bank, coupled with USAID-funded, expert third-party monitoring support embedded within the Ukrainian government, ensure accountability and transparency in the use of these funds.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been coordinating with humanitarian partners in the country and region to provide Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up critical development assistance to respond to cyber-attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and bolstering the continued functioning of local, regional, and national government entities.

The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the wake of the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war.