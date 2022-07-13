The United States contributes $1.7 billion to support the Government of Ukraine

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in coordination with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, provided an additional $1.7 billion to the Government of Ukraine, as part of President Biden’s commitment to President Zelenskyy to provide Ukraine with direct budgetary aid. This contribution was made possible with generous bipartisan support from Congress.

The additional resources provided by the United States, through the World Bank, will alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin’s brutal war of aggression and ensure the Ukrainian government can continue operating and responding to critical needs, including delivery of essential services such as healthcare by paying the salaries of healthcare workers.

To date, USAID has provided $4 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine. These resources have helped the Ukrainian government continue carrying out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens, and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants and teachers.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been working closely with humanitarian partners in the country and region to reach Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up critical development assistance to respond to cyber attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and ensuring the continued functioning of local and national government entities.

The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war.