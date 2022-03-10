The United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Ukrainians

For Immediate Release

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris announced nearly $53 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to support Ukrainians affected by Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

This additional assistance includes support to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to provide lifesaving emergency food assistance, including high-energy biscuits, to meet immediate needs. This assistance is for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians affected by the invasion, including people who are displaced from their homes and who are crossing the border out of Ukraine. In addition, it will support WFP’s logistics operations to move assistance into Ukraine, including to people in Kyiv.

The United States stands with the people of Ukraine and will continue to work to meet immediate needs and save lives. The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and has provided $159 million in overall humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since October 2020. In the past two weeks, the United States has provided nearly $107 million in humanitarian assistance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) based in the region is leading the U.S. humanitarian response to the crisis in Ukraine. In addition, USAID's development programming has ramped up in the wake of the crisis to respond to cyber attacks, disinformation, threats to the energy sector, essential health needs, and to support the continued functioning of local and national government entities.

To date, over two million people have been forced to flee Ukraine due to the conflict, and an estimated one million are displaced inside Ukraine. At least 12 million people are in need of humanitarian aid across Ukraine.

For the latest update on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/ukraine