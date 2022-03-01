The United States announces additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine [EN/UK]

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State, is providing nearly $54 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified further invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to trigger increased needs.

This additional assistance will support our partners to provide critically needed health care, safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene supplies, and protection for vulnerable children. This includes critical emergency health supplies to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as emergency food assistance to meet the immediate needs of 125,000 people. It also includes a delivery of high thermal blankets this week to help more than 18,500 people, including people displaced from their homes, disabled people, and older people, stay warm during the harsh winter. This follows USAID’s announcement that it has deployed a 17-member Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to the region to lead the U.S. humanitarian response to the crisis.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Since the conflict began in 2014, the United States has provided nearly $405 million to vulnerable communities across Ukraine, including nearly $169 million from USAID and nearly $236 million from the Department of State. This includes food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, and winterization services to communities affected by ongoing fighting. This assistance is in addition to USAID development programming, which has ramped up in the wake of the crisis to respond to cyber attacks, disinformation, threats to the energy sector, essential health needs, and to support the continued functioning of local and national government entities.