The United States announces additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine (5 may 2022)

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing nearly $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian Federation's war -- an unprovoked aggression that has triggered staggering displacement and humanitarian need.

On March 24, the President announced the United States was prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding toward humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia's war in Ukraine and its severe impacts around the world, including a marked rise in food insecurity. Today's announcement is a contribution toward that figure and a recognition of continued global needs.

This additional assistance will provide lifesaving food assistance to people in hard-to-reach areas inside Ukraine, as well as cash-based transfers for people in areas with functioning markets. In addition, this support will provide safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, critical medical supplies and health care, and coordination support for the humanitarian community. USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team based in the region continues to lead the USAID humanitarian response and coordinate with our partners to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.

The United States is the largest single country donor of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Since Russia's further invasion began on February 24, the United States has provided more than $688 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries. This includes food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, and medical supplies. USAID has also ramped up development programs to respond to cyber attacks and threats to energy infrastructure, counter disinformation, support small businesses and the agriculture sector, document human rights violations, meet essential health needs, and ensure the continued functioning of local and national government entities. We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they face devastation and destruction as a result of this unprovoked conflict and will continue to work to save lives.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/ukraine