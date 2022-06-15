The United States announces additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

Today, President Joe Biden announced that the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $225 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine amid Russia’s unprovoked war that has pushed 12 million people from their homes and triggered staggering humanitarian needs.

This additional funding will provide lifesaving humanitarian food assistance to people inside Ukraine. In areas with functioning markets, this support will enable partners to provide cash-based transfers for people to purchase food and other essential items. This support will also provide safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, critical medical supplies and health care, protection services, food assistance, shelter assistance including distribution of relief items, logistics support to help ensure assistance reaches people who need it, and coordination support for the humanitarian community. USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team based in the region continues to assess needs and coordinate closely with our partners to meet the needs of the most vulnerable, including people who have been forced to flee home.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the United States has provided nearly $914 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries, including more than $702 million through USAID. This includes food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, and medical supplies. In addition to humanitarian assistance, USAID continues to leverage the decades we have spent investing in people, partners, and institutions in Ukraine to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian people. This includes USAID’s work to help Ukraine respond to cyber attacks and threats to energy infrastructure, counter disinformation, support small businesses and the agriculture sector, document human rights violations, meet essential health needs, and ensure the continued functioning of local and national government entities.

The United States continues to stand with the government and people of Ukraine as the human toll of this war grows.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, visit: **www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/ukraine**.