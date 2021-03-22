United Nations Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement Consultations with IDPs and Host Communities in Lviv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Poltava oblasts of Ukraine

Introduction

The conflict in eastern Ukraine and the events which occurred in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC) in 2014 have led to the displacement of more than 1 million individuals across the entire country. According to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, in July 2020, there were 1,448,615 people registered as internally displaced persons (IDPs) who left their homes and moved to different oblasts of Ukraine. Areas with the highest shares of IDPs located further away from the mentioned oblasts included the city of Kyiv (160,036) and Kyiv Oblast (63,267), Kharkiv Oblast (134,335), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (71,277) and Zaporizhia Oblast (56,107).

In June 2020, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mission in Ukraine conducted community consultations with internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities’ members, and key informants working with IDPs in five locations of Ukraine (Lviv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Poltava) to inform the High-Level Panel on the situation of IDPs in the country. UNHCR, NRC, and DRC also conducted consultations in different parts of the country. The IOM-led consultations were carried out through the organization’s National Monitoring System on the Situation of Internally Displaced Persons (NMS) within the Project ‘Essential Humanitarian Assistance and Early Recovery Support of Vulnerable Returnees, IDPs, and other Conflict-Affected Communities in Eastern Ukraine’ funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).