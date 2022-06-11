United Nations Country Team in Ukraine 2021 Results Report [EN/UK]

The United Nations country team in Ukraine is proud to present its joint 2021 annual results report and key priorities for 2022 in response to the ongoing war and its consequences. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine the United Nations, in close cooperation with the government, civil society and development partners, has achieved noteworthy results in 2021. In 2022, following the start of the war, the United Nations remained in Ukraine to support the Government and the people, including in areas in the immediate vicinity of the frontline. To address the immediate humanitarian needs, the UN is also supporting the government’s vision for early recovery as per the National Reconstruction Plan.