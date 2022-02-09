United Nations and MDM delivered humanitarian aid to Luhansk oblast [EN/UK]

9 February 2022 – Today, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and OCHA, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, facilitated a humanitarian convoy to the non-government-controlled area through the Entry-Exit Checkpoint “Shchastia”.

Eight trucks crossed the contact line into Luhansk NGCA carrying 59.6 tons of aid from Médecins du Monde (MDM) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The humanitarian convoy consists of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for COVID-19 prevention, hygiene materials, medical equipment and construction materials to support the conflict-affected population in eastern Ukraine.

Since 2015, UNHCR has delivered 141 humanitarian convoys. During 2021, 24 humanitarian convoys consisting of 202 trucks delivered various humanitarian items to help meet the high level of humanitarian needs among the civilian population in eastern Ukraine. Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, UNHCR and OCHA have transported more than 2 978 tons of various response items, including hygiene kits, PPE, sanitizers and soap, medical equipment, timber and construction materials, and more from IOM, PAH, PIN, MDM, UNHCR, UNICEF and WHO.

OCHA and UNHCR have facilitated humanitarian convoys to the non-government-controlled area (NGCA) since 2018 when the Logistics Sectoral Working Group (LSWG) was established as a successor to the Logistic Cluster. The LSWG aims to fulfill the logistics needs of UN Agencies and NGOs accredited in Ukraine through cargo delivery to NGCA.