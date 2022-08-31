UNICEF unveils online knowledge hub for children and parents [EN/UK]

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine has launched an online knowledge hub for children aged 3-18, containing essential information and tips about safety, health, hygiene, social support and education.

The SPILNOTEKA website, available at https://spilnoteka.org/, is a catalogue of all UNICEF digital and printed materials about children's development, health, learning and leisure.

Materials include brochures, postcards, colouring books, notebooks, games, cartoons, books, comics, stickers, educational videos and mobile applications. These can help children navigate specific situations, such as how to behave in emergencies, what to do with an unknown object found on the street and what to do if they get lost.

The hub also contains information for parents and caregivers about child nutrition, breastfeeding, vaccinations, and parenting and psychological support in wartime.

SPILNOTEKA will be useful for:

parents to engage children in play-based learning and convey important information in a simple and interesting way;

teachers and educators to help organise and diversify activities with children;

public organisations and volunteers who may find the materials a useful addition to meetings and training sessions with children and adults.

How do you use SPILNOTEKA?

The knowledge hub is very simple to use – just choose a topic and the age of the child. All materials are free of charge, and can be used electronically or printed. They are not for sale. It is prohibited to change graphic and textual elements or add new ones.

Media contacts

Liudmyla Palamar

Communication For Development Officer

Email: lpalamar@unicef.org