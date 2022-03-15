UNICEF, Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science and MEGOGO launch an online kindergarten project NUMO [EN/UK]

UNICEF together with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine have launched an online kindergarten featuring educational and developmental videos for children aged 3-6. Starting today, 14 March, the first episode is available on the MEGOGO video platform, as well as on the digital platforms of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and UNICEF. The project aims to help parents engage their children in educational and developmental activities thus providing them with a semblance of normality during the war.

*“Right now children are either staying in shelters, on the move or having to adapt to new surroundings. Parents are stressed and are not always able to organize useful leisure activities for their children. The NUMO project will help keep children connected and engaged with their education and will continue to teach preschoolers important skills for further development,” - *says UNICEF.

*“In this extremely difficult time for Ukraine, the Ministry is working together with partners to develop platforms and communication channels to provide children with opportunities for continuous development and education. Thanks to remote education technologies, UNICEF is launching a NUMO kindergarten for preschoolers. This is a public platform where parents and teachers will be able to find all necessary education materials. It is important that despite the difficult circumstances, the education for the children of Ukraine remains accessible, useful and engaging,” - *noted Serhiy Shkarlet, **the Minister of Education and Science. **

The online kindergarten is part of the NUMO project - a platform which features useful tips, interesting exercises and games, helping preschoolers learn important skills for further development and prevent them from losing the skills they have already acquired.

The online kindergarten curriculum was developed by a team of educators led by Solomiya Boykovych, an expert in preschool education. Psychologists were involved in the curriculum development ensuring the content is appropriate for children experiencing trauma. The online kindergarten is designed to help keep children connected and engaged with their education and to support their continuous development.

*“The first episode is already available on MEGOGO. Anyone can watch for free on any device, such as smartphones, tablets and computers,” - ***MEGOGO** added.

To view the first episode of the NUMO online kindergarten on MEGOGO, please click here: https://megogo.net/ua/view/18037755. New episodes will be uploaded daily.

The video is also available on the UNICEF YouTube channel https://youtu.be/t6iN1uGYeV8.

The design team are trialing the pilot episodes and welcome comments and suggestions from parents to further improve the curriculum.

