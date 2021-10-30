Ukraine

UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report - September-December 2021

Highlights

  • From the period since the ceasefire came into effect on 27 July 2020, there has been a 32 per cent decrease in the number of security incidents compared with the preceding twelve months. In the first nine months of 2021, there has however been a notable intensification, with the UN (United Nations) recorded 84 civilian casualties in the conflict zone, among them four children were killed, and six children were injured.

  • In the reporting period, the epidemiological situation significantly deteriorated across the country, with a fourfold increase in the number of cases month-over-month (from 34,000 in August to 130,000 by end of September), prompting the introduction of “yellow-zone” restrictions countrywide. Ukraine’s national vaccination campaign remained slow, with less than six million of its adult population being fully vaccinated as of 30 September. The access to the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) remained a major challenge for the humanitarian community from the start of the pandemic.

  • In the reporting period, UNICEF received about USD 10 million, out of a USD 14.7 million appeal. Because of the carry over funding from 2020, the funding gap indicator is zero, however the HIV/AIDS, health and education programmes still remain under-funded.

