UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No.7 for 31 Mar – 5 Apr 2022

Highlights:

As of 6 April, 7.1 million people in Ukraine are internally displaced with 130 children killed and 188 injured.

Allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law against civilians, including women and children, have been recently reported in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel (Kyiv oblast)iii, while cities like Mariupol, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv remain under continuous fighting, facing devastating disruption of essential services including access to food, water and medicines.

In Sumy, Kharkiv, Okhtyrka, Izyum, Donestk, Luhansk, Mariupol, Kherson, Volnovakha, Sieverodonetsk and Chernigiv, access to food, water, medicines remain limited. The humanitarian notification system is being tested in these cities, however access still remains significantly constrained.

Since 24 February, life-saving medical supplies have reached 719,370 people through hospitals and maternity homes in Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr.

Around 40,000 households with vulnerable children, including children with disabilities, have been registered to receive multi-purpose cash transfers, since the launch of the remote registration platform on 30 March.

Despite access challenges, since 24 February, over 239,465 people have been reached with drinking water and hygiene supplies in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv and Lviv.

Since 24 February, 64,508 children have been reached through recreational activities, psychosocial support and life skills education including provision of educational and recreational supplies.