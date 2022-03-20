UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No.4: 16 March 2022

Highlights

Internal displacement and damage to basic and critical infrastructure (hospitals, water systems and schools) increased drastically over the last week. As of 16 March, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 780 civilians killed (including 58 children) and 1,252 civilians injured (including 68 children).

Humanitarian conditions, including access to food, water and medicines, are worsening for the population of Mariupol. Conditions for safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access remain significantly constrained.

Life-saving equipment and first aid kits were distributed to 14 hospitals in Lviv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr, to cover the needs of 4,000 pregnant women and newborns and 200,000 people.

34 trucks of supplies including essential medicines and medical equipment, hygiene and dignity kits, Early Child Development (ECD) kits, adolescent kits and winter clothes for children have arrived in Lviv and been released to partners for further distribution. Since 24 Feb. UNICEF has ordered nearly USD 41.3 million worth of supplies to cover the needs of over 6.2 million people including 1.1 million children in Ukraine.

As of 14 March, online education has resumed in 13 regions.

UNICEF established and equipped psychosocial support spaces with learning materials for art, play, reading and emotional support in 29 metro stations in Kharkiv where children and families have been residing for the last two weeks.

All clusters have been activated, with UNICEF leading the WASH and Nutrition clusters, the Child Protection subcluster and co-leading the Education Cluster. UNICEF is an active member in the Health and Logistic clusters and the Cash Working Group (CWG).