UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No.3 (Reporting Period: 01 - 10 March 2022)

Highlights

After eight years of conflict that was limited to eastern Ukraine, the sudden and dramatic escalation of war in Ukraine has resulted in hundreds of thousands of children and their families being internally displaced.

Continued offensive on the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Mykolaiv are forcing civilians to flee. OHCHR has recorded 1,207 civilian casualties so far, with 406 deaths (including 27 children) and 801 injuries (including 42 children).

Nine child protection mobile teams providing psychosocial support (PSS) will be expanded to 47 to reach children across the country. 100 mobile education and early childhood development teams are being established.

A first shipment of essential medical equipment arrived at temporary storage facilities around Kyiv, to be distributed to 20 hospitals and health care facilities in the most affected areas, ensuring access to essential medical services for 20,000 pregnant women and families with children.

A humanitarian cash transfers programme is being developed to meet the basic needs of over 265,000 households with children. Social Behavior Digital content for caregivers has reached 13.5 million people with critical information including explosive ordnance risk education, immunization, breastfeeding, and PSS.

Given the urgency and scale of needs, and the complexity of the crisis, on 5 March 2022 UNICEF activated its Level 3 emergency procedures to ensure adequate scale to address the increasing needs of children in Ukraine. To kick start urgent response, UNICEF mobilized an internal loan of USD 5.75 million from UNICEF’s Emergency Programme to immediately procure critical health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education and child protection supplies and dedicated to support Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and abuse (PSEA) rapid scaleup of PSEA efforts.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

After eight years of conflict that was limited to eastern Ukraine, the sudden and dramatic escalation of war in Ukraine has resulted in hundreds of thousands of children and their families being internally displaced and fleeing to neighbouring countries looking for safety. OHCHR reports that 27 children have been killed, while 42 have been injured in the conflict, with numbers likely much higher as they reflect only what was able to be verified to date. Based on preliminary reports from the Ministry of Education (MoE), as of 7 March, at least 233 educational facilities across Ukraine have been damaged and destroyed. All education facilities across Ukraine are currently closed, impacting 5.7 million school-age children. The MoE is encouraging local authorities to resume education using distance learning modalities, wherever possible, starting from next week. At least 61 health care facilities have reportedly been destroyed in eight central, eastern, and northern areas of Ukraine. Transportation of children with medical conditions has also emerged as a key concern, with reports of two children having died on 7 March because it was impossible to transport them from local hospitals to the central children’s hospital in Kyiv. Children and their families are in desperate need of safety, stability, systematic protection services and psychosocial care. Displacement and conflict have harmed families’ livelihoods and economic opportunities, leaving many without sufficient income to meet their basic needs and unable to provide adequate support for their children. As the crisis escalates, UNICEF is scaling-up its humanitarian response in Ukraine to ensure sustained delivery of WASH, immunization and health care, education, child protection and humanitarian cash assistance.