UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 for 13 - 19 April 2022

Highlights

• As of 19 April, 7.7 million people are displaced within Ukraine, with 78 per cent of internally displaced people (IDPs) sheltering in western and central Ukraine. Seven weeks of war have left 170 children killed and 277 injured. There have also been 150 attacks on health care facilities.

• An estimated 835,000 people in Ukraine have been able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations.

• UNICEF has provded access to safe water for around 408,684 people in affected areas, including through water trucking, bottled water distribution and supporting water availability in collective centres. Furthermore, at least 86,473 people have been reached with critical WASH supplies.

• Nearly 250,000 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF, and more than 66,000 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education.

• UNICEF and partners have reached 19,176 children and caregivers with community-based psychosocial support (PSS), and 11,857 children supported with case management.

Situation in Numbers

3 million* Children in need inside Ukraine

15.7 million People in need inside Ukraine (Draft OCHA revised Flash Appeal, as of 6 April)

7.7 million Internally displaced people (IOM Ukraine Internal Displacement Report – General Population Survey Round 3, 11–13 April 2022)

1.7 million Children targeted by UNICEF response in Ukraine from March to August 2022 (HAC April 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is urgently seeking US$624.2 million in its revised 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal (March–August 2022) to provide emergency assistance to 1.7 million war-affected children and their families within Ukraine.

UNICEF has received a total of US$330.9 million for the response inside Ukraine, with generous contributions coming from a wide range of donors, including the Governments of Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States of America, USAID, the European Commission, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). UNICEF also commends UNICEF National Committees, which have been able to fundraise significant flexible funding (57 per cent is flexible funding) from the private sector including corporate partners and individual donors.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, UN agencies, Civil Society/NGO partners and other humanitarian partners through established interagency mechanisms. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries (Foreign Affairs; Social Policy; Education; Youth; and Health), and mayors in several cities (including through 35 Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and Ombudspersons Office. Through its longstanding presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and will continue to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Overall, around 79 partners are engaged in UNICEF’s response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs Ongoing fighting continues to disrupt the lives of millions of families and children throughout Ukraine. Over 12 million people have fled their homes for safety, including nearly 5 million who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries and beyond – most of them women and children. An estimated 7.7 million people are displaced within Ukraine, with most (78 per cent) internally displaced people (IDPs) finding shelter in western, central and northern Ukraine.

Seven weeks of war have left a devasting impact on children, with 170 killed and 277 injured.

Around 300 health facilities are located in areas with active fighting and 150 attacks on health care, including personnel, patients, facilities, transport, supplies, and warehouses, have been reported.

UNICEF estimates that 1.4 million people have lost access to running water and 4.6 million more have only limited access.

IDPs continue to have urgent needs and concerns,

including difficulties in accessing cash, food, livelihoods and housing/accommodation and the need for documentation, child-friendly spaces, assistance for unaccompanied children, and hygiene products (including for menstrual hygiene). In war-hit oblasts in eastern, northern and southern Ukraine,9 access to medication, disruption to child wellbeing, disruption to transportation and/or fuel supply and lack of access to water and utilities are major concerns.