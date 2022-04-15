UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 for 06 - 12 April 2022

Highlights

As of 12 April, 7.1 million people in Ukraine including 2.8 million children, are internally displaced, i with 148 children killed and 233 injured. ii Over 11 million people have fled their homes, nearly a quarter of the total population. .iii • Attacks on hospitals, health centres, and other places of learning are endangering the lives and futures of Ukrainian children. WHO has recorded at least 119 attacks on health care since 24 February.

Areas of eastern Ukraine continue to be the hardest hit, facing considerable damages to essential infrastructure and continuing civilian casualties, including a recent devastating attack on the Kramatorsk railway station.

Since 24 February, supplies distributed, either directly or in partnership with implementing organizations, have supported the provision of health care to 818,870 children, women and families in Ukraine.

Since 24 February, UNICEF has ensured access to safe water and hygiene supplies for 300,834 people in affected areas, including through water trucking, distribution of bottled water, supporting availability of water in collective centres and through the provision of supplies.

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine and UNICEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 8 April for the protection of children who were temporarily displaced from Ukraine to other countries, including unaccompanied and separated children. UNICEF will step up its support to the government in creating conducive policy, legal and practice environments for children to receive appropriate care and protection and support for family reunification.

Since the launch of the humanitarian cash transfer intervention on 30 March, more than 70,000 households with children (including children with disabilities and/or more than three children), have been registered to receive multi-purpose cash transfers.