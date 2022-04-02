Ukraine
UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, 24-31 March 2022
Attachments
Highlights
As of 31 March, 6.5 million people in Ukraine (2.5 million children)i are internally displaced, with 112 children killed and 149 injured.
In Sumy, Kharkiv, Okhtyrka, Izyum, Donestk, Luhansk, Mariupol, Kherson,
Volnovakha, Sieverodonetsk and Chernigiv, access to food, water, medicines remain constrained. The humanitarian notification systemiv is being tested in these cities, however access remains significantly constrained.
On 30 March, UNICEF and the Ministry of Social Policy jointly launched a humanitarian cash transfer program targeting 50,000 conflict affected households, including children with disabilities, in the first phase.
Since 24 February, life-saving medical supplies have reached 596,000 people through the hospitals and maternity homes in Dnipro, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv,
Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Vinnytska and Zhytomyr.
Despite access challenges, since 24 February, over 68,000 people were reached with drinking water and hygiene supplies in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipro,
Kyiv and Lviv.
Since 24 February, over 47,000 children were reached through recreational activities and psychosocial support including provision of educational and recreational supplies.
As of 30 March, UNICEF has USD 173.5 million available against its USD 276 million ask of the UNICEF humanitarian appeal. UNICEF acknowledges and appreciates the generous contribution
Situation in Numbers
2.9 million
children in need
12 million
people in need
(OCHA Flash Appeal)
6.5 million
internally displaced people
(UNOCHA Situation Report 23 March)
4 million
people fleeing Ukraine
(UNHCR Data Portal 29 March 2022)