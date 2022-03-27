UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5, 17 - 23 March 2022

Highlights

• As of 25 March, 6.5 million people (2.5 million children)i are internally displacedii , with 93 children killed and 120 injurediii .

• Humanitarian conditions, including access to food and nutrition, water and medicines, are worsening for populations in the cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Okhtyrka, Izyum, Donestk, Luhansk, Mariupol, Kherson, Volnovakha, Sieverodonetsk and Chernigiv. The humanitarian notification systemiv is being tested in these cities, however access remains significantly constrained • Life-saving medical supplies for 500,000 people have been distributed to 23 hospitals in Lviv, Vyshgorod, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kyiv city and oblast, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Zhytomyr.

• Approximately 3 million students in 10,000 schools are taking classes through the distance learning modality. An online kindergarten has reached 300,000 views on several digital platforms and online TV.

• Despite access challenges, over 50,000 people were reached with drinking water and hygiene supplies in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv and Lviv. Equipment has reached Sumy to repair the damaged water supply system, serving 50,000 people.

• In 29 metro stations in Kharkiv, where approximately 17,400 people are seeking shelter, children and families are receiving psychosocial support, including recreational supplies. Over 4,000 people in Donetsk and Luhansk have received psychosocial support through face to face or telephone consultation and over 5 million people countrywide received information on psychosocial support through media.

• Supplies to reach 8 million people are prepositioned in Lviv, Dnipro and Kiev, ready for distribution. Additional supplies worth USD 33.5 million are en route, bringing a total value of supplies worth USD 87 million procured to date.

• As of 23 March, UNICEF has USD 155 million available against its USD 276 million ask of the UNICEF humanitarian appeal. UNICEF acknowledges and appreciates the generous contributions from all public and private sector donors to support the response in Ukraine.