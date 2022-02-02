UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: January-December 2021

Highlights

In its seventh year, the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine continued to dramatically impact the lives of children and youth, negatively influencing their ability to reach their full potential and their hopes for a better future. The overall security situation in the east remained fragile, with a tense atmosphere created by increasingly hostile rhetoric by the parties to the conflict.

The humanitarian situation in the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) continued to further deteriorate, with particularly negative impact on the ageing health-care facilities. Two waves of COVID-19 pandemic reportedly overwhelmed hospitals and medical workers, while the vaccination rate remained especially low among under 60s. School closures on both sides of the Line of Contact (LoC) meant that thousands of children could not access quality education and experienced considerable learning losses, especially those from low-income families with limited or no access to internet and digital devices. A UNICEF study showed that over half of children in eastern Ukraine experienced child poverty as a result of vulnerabilities which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, UNICEF received USD 10.2 million, out of a USD 14.7 million appeal. Because of the carryover of funding from 2020, the funding gap indicator is zero, however, the HIV/AIDS, health and education programmes remained under-funded.