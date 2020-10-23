UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: 1 July to 30 September 2020

Highlights

The conflict in eastern Ukraine continues affecting over three million people, especially children, young people and the elderly in both government (GCA) and non-government (NGCA) controlled areas. The protracted conflict continues to take a heavy toll on civilians.

In the last three months, four civilian casualties were reported (one child killed, two boys and one woman injured as a result of shelling and small arms and light weapons (SALW) fire). Despite the ceasefire, attacks on critical water infrastructure, along the Line of Contact (LoC), continued to limit access to basic services and impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents. During the reporting period, 10 incidents affecting water/sanitation/hygiene (WASH) facilities were recorded. On a positive note, no incident related to education facilities was registered by the Education Cluster during the last three months.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak continued to generate an additional burden on already weak healthcare services, and as a result the health system was unable to fully render appropriate medical services to the population in need. Quarantine measures introduced by authorities on both sides of the LoC have severely restricted humanitarian access for the UN and partners to deliver critically needed aid. This situation has also significantly restricted the freedom of movement for civilians across the LoC.