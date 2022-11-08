UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 22: 1-31 October 2022

Highlights

Intense missile attacks in urban areas have caused large-scale disruption to electricity and water supplies, leaving people without heat or water.

Humanitarian actors continued expanding presence in retaken oblasts in eastern Ukraine, with UNICEF contributing to inter-agency convoys delivering food, water, hygiene kits, shelter material and winterization supplies to thousands of families and children stranded without support for five months.

Since 24 February, 4,629,537 children and women in Ukraine have been able to access primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities and through mobile teams.

In addition, 115,241 caregivers of children aged 0 to 23 months have received infant and young child feeding counselling.

Since 24 February, 3,923,924 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water and 989,332 people have received critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, including in retaken areas.

Since 24 February, UNICEF-supported mental health and psychosocial support interventions have reached 2,454,454 children and caregivers while 95,907 children and their families have benefited from case management and referrals. Additionally, 236,654 women and children have so far been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.

Since 24 February, 857,825 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education and 421,636 children have benefited from learning interventions.