UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 21: 30 September 2022

Reporting period: 1–30 September 2022

Highlights

-• While intense fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, some areas are now accessible to humanitarian agencies that are quickly reaching affected families and children with lifesaving supplies • Around 773,000 households and businesses remain without power and concerns are rising that the upcoming winter will be harsh on the most hard-hit families.

The new academic year started on 1 September with educational institutions resuming learning in different modalities. UNICEF’s Back to Learning Initiative has continued, supporting uninterrupted learning and interaction for all children across Ukraine.

Since 24 February, 4,532,208 children and women in Ukraine have been able to access primary health care in UNICEF-supported facilities and through mobile teams. In addition, 3,586,349 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water and 965,896 people have received critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, including in newly accessible areas.

Since 24 February, UNICEF-supported mental health and psychosocial support interventions have reached 2,243,415 children and caregivers while 77,016 children and their families have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. Additionally, 192,749 women and children have so far been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.

Since 24 February, 856,903 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education and 384,860 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF.

A total of 143,763 households have been reached by UNICEF-funded multi-purpose humanitarian cash transfers.

Situation in Numbers

3.3 million Children in need inside Ukraine (Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, August revision)

17.7 million People in need inside Ukraine (Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, August revision)

7 million Internally displaced people (OCHA, Ukraine Situation Report, 21 September 2022.)

2.3 million Children targeted by UNICEF response in Ukraine from March to December 2022 (UNICEF revised HAC appeal October 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has received US$647 million for its response inside Ukraine out of its revised funding ask of US$987 million, which will be reflected in the updated UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal, to be published shortly. The revised ask reflects additional financial requirements to scale up and sustain critical services and protection assistance in Ukraine, including priorities like back to learning and winter-specific interventions, until the end of the year. The HAC is aligned with the revised OCHA Ukraine Interagency Flash Appeal that aims to provide 11.5 million people affected by the ongoing war with urgent humanitarian assistance until the end of December 2022.

Generous contributions have come from the people and Governments of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), Education Cannot Wait, the European Commission, OCHA-Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPF) and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely, and 85 per cent flexible support from the private sector including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$700.9 million for both inside Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 761 businesses, 219 philanthropy partners, 130 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs)/non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other humanitarian partners. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries (Foreign Affairs; Social Policy; Education; Youth; and Health), and mayors in several cities (including through Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and the Ombudspersons Office. Through its long-standing presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and will continue to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Around 92 government and civil society partners have been engaged with UNICEF to respond to the critical needs of children and families across Ukraine.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

While fighting in eastern Ukraine intensified over the reporting period, some areas are now accessible to humanitarian actors that are quickly bringing in life-saving supplies. UNICEF was present in the first United Nations-led convoys and humanitarian missions in Kharkivska oblast that delivered food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical household items, including bedding, thermal blankets and kitchen sets to thousands of families and children who had been cut off from humanitarian assistance for more than five months.

According to the Ministry of Energy, approximately 773,000 households and businesses remain without power. Pressure on the power grid can deprive children from schooling and put patients at risk in hospitals and health facilities. Between the damaged infrastructures, the intense fighting, and the limited utilities, the upcoming winter will be harsh on families. UNICEF continues to assess the pressing needs and review winter plans in close coordination with government authorities, humanitarian partners and donors. UNICEF winterization plans are well underway to support vulnerable women and children in severely affected areas.

Overall, within Ukraine, nearly 7 million are estimated to be internally displaced, with the majority displaced from Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts in eastern Ukraine. Kyivska (north-central), Kharkivska (eastern), Poltavska (central), and Dnipropetrovska (central-eastern) oblasts host a high proportion of internally displaced people in Ukraine, with 97,000 internally displaced people per raion (district). The numbers of registered internally displaced Ukrainians are decreasing in western Ukraine in Ivano Frankivska, Lvivska and Zakarpatska oblasts, which according to IOM, is likely due to people returning to their habitual residences or resettling elsewhere. Evacuations continue from the east and south of Ukraine and are expected to pick up speed as winter approaches.