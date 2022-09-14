UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 20, 24 August–6 September 2022

Highlights

• The situation remains highly complex, and active fighting has intensified in the south. Continuous flows of internally displaced people from the frontline are noted, with reports of 1,000 people leaving a day from Zaporijiia and Kryvyi Rih.

• The new school year started on 1 September in formats that are safest for children including online/distance, full-time and mixed modalities.

• Since 24 February, 4,202,762 people in Ukraine have been able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations. In addition, 3,536,026 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water and 748,583 people have received critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies.

• Since 24 February, 1,858,670 children and their caregivers have benefited from UNICEF-supported mental health and psychosocial support interventions while 68,281 children and their families have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. Additionally, 84,694 women and children have been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.

• Since 24 February, 763,131 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education and 280,463 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF.

• A total of 625,228 individuals have now been reached by UNICEF-funded multipurpose humanitarian cash transfers.

• With the update of the Ukraine Interagency Flash Appeal to reflect humanitarian needs in Ukraine to 31 December 2022, UNICEF’s HAC appeal is being revised to reflect additional financial requirements under Pillar 1 (inside Ukraine) to scale up and sustain critical services and protection until the end of the year. The revised HAC will be released in September.

Situation in Numbers

3.3 million Children in need inside Ukraine (Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, August revision

17.7 million People in need inside Ukraine (Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, August revision)

6.97 million Internally displaced people (IOM, Ukraine General Population Survey Round 8, 23 August 2022.)

1.65 million Children targeted by UNICEF response in Ukraine from March to August 2022 (HAC April 2022)

UNICEF Appeal 2022 US$624 million

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has received US$611.4 million for its response inside Ukraine out of the US$624.2 million total funding requirement under Pillar 1 (Ukraine) in its 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal (March–August 2022). Following the revision of the Ukraine Interagency Flash Appeal to reflect the evolving humanitarian needs and plans for the response in Ukraine to the end of December 2022, UNICEF is also revising its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal to reflect additional financial requirements to scale up and sustain critical services and protection assistance for children and families, including priorities like back to learning and winterspecific interventions, until the end of the year. Once finalized, the revised HAC will be released within September.

Timely, generous commitments of public sector partners remain critical for this endeavor. Special recognition goes to the Governments of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, RoK, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam; the European Commission, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund. Education Cannot Wait supported Pillar 1 with US$2.5m focusing on inclusive access to protective learning for conflict-affected girls, boys and adolescents in Ukraine.

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely, and 87 per cent flexible support from the private sector including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$645.697 million for both inside Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 761 businesses, 219 philanthropy partners, 125 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Mr. Dmitry Muratov, who donated the proceeds of the sale of his 2021 Nobel Peace prize, Novo Nordisk, Fonden, Pandora, William Demant Foundation, Equinor, Ericsson, H&M, Marks and Spencer, JP Morgan, Phillips , Capgemini, Visa International, Lego Foundation, Axa, Hitachi, Heartland, Formula One, Daichi Sank, United Internet, Action, Ericsson, BMW, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix and Olam Group, SHO Partners, Akelius, Foundation, Aeon Corporate Ltd and Co-op Deli Consumers Cooperative Union, Lund Trust, Apple, Google, ING, Louis Vuitton, ING, Toyota, PWC, EY, Heartland, Ikea, Nokia, UBS and Optimus Foundation.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, United Nations (UN) agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs)/non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other humanitarian partners. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries, mayors in several cities (including through Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and the Ombudspersons Office. Through its long-standing presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and continues to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Around 92 government and civil society partners have been engaged with UNICEF to respond to the critical needs of children and families across Ukraine.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The situation in Ukraine remains highly complex. Active fighting continues and has become more intense in the south, with a continuous flow of internally displaced people away from the frontline. In Zaporijiia and Kryvyi Rih, there are reports of 1,000 people leaving a day. In addition, the situation is worrying in Mykolaiv with water supply infrastructure seriously damaged. The residents of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions are also expected to undergo mandatory evacuation, in addition to the Donetsk region.

Shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southwestern Ukraine – Europe’s largest nuclear plant – has also continued, increasing the risk of a nuclear accident. Monitors from the nuclear watchdog agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency, visited the station in late August and called for an end to shelling and the establishment of a safety and security protection zone around the plant.

Other complexities of the emergency include the uncertainty regarding new potential targets or intensified confrontations, humanitarian access constraints in non-government-controlled areas, increasing family vulnerability due to a lack of sustained income sources, and the approaching winter with a heightened risk of electricity, fuel and gas shortages. It is expected that between 30,000 and 50,000 families with children will arrive in Odesa from the northern parts of Ukraine and neighbouring Odesa oblasts by the end of September 2022 because of winter. Most likely, those families will be settled down in Odesa and will not move abroad.

The new school year started on 1 September but in varied formats depending on the situation on the ground. In Odesa city in the south, for example, 97 per cent of schools opted for online education, according to city authorities. Out of 737 schools in Odesa oblast, only 326 were opened. Fifty-nine schools are fully operational, while the rest are scheduled to provide mixed online and offline education. Out of 855 kindergartens, only 267 were opened. No school is open in Mykolaiv city, with very few providing mixed (online and offline) modes of education in Mykolaiv oblast.