UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 January - 31 June 2021

Highlights

Following a relative calm second half of 2020, ceasefire violations notably intensified in the first half of 2021, with significant deterioration of the overall security situation. Until May 1, the UN recorded 39 civilian casualties which was 22 per cent higher than the previous four months (32 casualties). Active armed clashes along the Line of Contact (LoC) also resulted in damages to schools and health facility. As a result, the humanitarian community, including UNICEF, launched a contingency plan to prepare for any possible escalation.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to generate an additional burden on the economy and healthcare services. From March to June, Ukraine experienced a third wave of the pandemic outbreak, resulting in strict lockdowns across the country and in some parts of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s national vaccination campaign remained slow, with less than two million of its adult population being fully vaccinated as of 29 July. The access to the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) remained a major challenge for the humanitarian community from the start of the pandemic.