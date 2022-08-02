UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 18, 13-26 July 2022

Highlights

Intense fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine. Missile strikes have struck numerous locations, including further from the frontline in Vinnystsia. Access remains an ongoing challenge in the east of the country.

Since 24 February, 3,987,013 people in Ukraine have been able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations. In addition, 3,457,252 people were provided with access to safe drinking water and 455,999 people received critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies.

Since 24 February, UNICEF-supported mental health and psychosocial support interventions have reached 1,463,018 children and caregivers while 63,950 children and their families have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. Additionally, 52,446 women and children have so far been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.

Since 24 February, 272,091 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF and 400,313 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education.

A total of 422,592 individuals, including 261,329 children (of these 26,428 were children with disabilities) have been reached by multi-purpose cash assistance.

Situation in Numbers

3 million Children in need inside Ukraine

15.7 million People in need inside Ukraine

(Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, April revision)

6.27 million Internally displaced people

(IOM Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, General Population Survey, Round 6, 23 June 2022)

1.65 million Children targeted by UNICEF response in Ukraine from March to August 2022

(HAC April 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has received US$577 million for its response inside Ukraine out of the US$624.2 million total funding requirement under Pillar 1 (Ukraine) in its revised 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal (March–August 2022).

Generous contributions have come from the people and Governments of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United States of America, USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the European Commission, and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely, and 87 per cent flexible support from the private sector including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$570.9 million for both inside Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 689 businesses, 210 philanthropy partners, 114 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Mr. Dmitry Muratov, who donated the proceeds of the sale of his 2021 Nobel Peace prize, Novo Nordisk Fonden, Pandora, William Demant Foundation, Equinor, Ericsson, H&M, Marks and Spencer, JP Morgan, Phillips BP, Epic Games, ING Netherlands, Capgemini, Visa International, Lego Foundation, Google, Axa, Hitachi, Heartland, Formula One, Daichi Sank, United Internet, Action, Ericsson, BMW, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix and Olam Group, SHO Partners, Akelius, Foundation, Aeon Corporate Ltd and Co-op Deli Consumers Cooperative Union, Lund Trust, Apple,

Google, ING, and Ikea.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs)/non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other humanitarian partners. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries (Foreign Affairs; Social Policy; Education; Youth; and Health), and mayors in several cities (including through Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and the Ombudspersons Office. Through its long-standing presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and will continue to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Around 92 government and civil society partners have been engaged with UNICEF to respond to the critical needs of children and families across Ukraine.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Intense fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine. Missile strikes have struck numerous locations, including further from the frontline in Vinnystsia.

Russia and Ukraine signed the United Nations-backed grain export deal. The agreement is set to allow grain to be exported from Ukrainian Black Sea ports amid fears of a global food crisis (22 July 2022).

Ukraine has harsh winter conditions. This can significantly increase the cost of living and humanitarian needs for vulnerable children and their families. UNICEF is now planning for the winter to support children and their families at home, in schools, and hospitals, including warm clothing, cash support, and essential medicine.In addition, with the start of the school year in September, UNICEF is working closely with the Ministry of Education on Back to Learning.