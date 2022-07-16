UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 17, for 29 June - 12 July 2022

Highlights

Intense fighting continues in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine while strikes in numerous locations across the country, including Odessa and Mykolaiv, continue to cause widespread damage.

Since 24 February, 3,890,177 people in Ukraine have been able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations. In addition, 3,182,064 people were provided with access to safe drinking water and 398,942 people received critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies.

Since 24 February, UNICEF-supported mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) interventions have reached 1,339,879 children and caregivers while 60,554 children and their families have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. Additionally, 50,236 women and children have so far been reached by UNICEF-supported genderbased violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.

Since 24 February, 288,853 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF and 402,016 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education.