UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 16, for 15-28 Jun 2022

Highlights

As the war in Ukraine persists, fighting continues in the east, with more than 6 million people internally displaced. Several cities throughout the country experienced missile strikes during the reporting period.

Since 24 February, more than 3,270,846 people in Ukraine have been able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations. In addition, 2,592,339 people were provided with access to safe drinking water and 354,104 received critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies.

Since 24 February, UNICEF-supported mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) interventions have reached a total 1,145,019 children and caregivers while 58,696 children and their families have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. Additionally, 36,605 women and children have so far been reached by UNICEF-supported genderbased violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.