UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 15, for 24 May to 14 Jun 2022

Situation in Numbers

3 million

Children in need inside Ukraine

15.7 million

People in need inside Ukraine (Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022, April revision)

7.13 million

Internally displaced people

(IOM Rapid Survey as of May 23 2022)

1.65 million

Children targeted by UNICEF response in Ukraine from March to August 2022 (HAC April 2022)

Highlights

As the war in Ukraine continues, fighting has intensified in the east and over 7.13 million people are internally displaced. UNICEF has continued to preposition lifesaving supplies as close to the frontline as possible.

Since 24 February, 2,195,369 people in Ukraine have been able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or with implementing partners. In addition, 2,576,509 people have been able to access safe drinking water and 265,952 people have been reached with WASH supplies.

Since 24 February, 919,784 children and caregivers have benefitted from mental health and psychosocial support to help them deal with the trauma of war and displacement. A total of 57,869 children and their families have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services and 30,103 women and children have been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence prevention, risk mitigation and response services.

Since 24 February, 288,853 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF and 336,380 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education.

24,764 households have been reached with multi-purpose cash assistance with a total value of over US$25.2 million.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has received US$449.7 million for its response inside Ukraine out of the US$624.2 million total funding requirement under Pillar 1 (Ukraine) in its revised 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal (March–August 2022). A more detailed update on the contributions received against UNICEF’s Humanitarian Appeal is available here.

Generous contributions have come from the people and Governments of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United States of America, USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the European Commission, and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have generated timely, and 89 per cent flexible support from the private sector including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$430 million. Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received fromover 601 businesses, 194 philanthropy partners, 103 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include SHO Partners (Netherlands), Epic Games, Akelius, Greater Kansas, Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Belgian Consortium for Emergency Situations, BP, Aeon Corporate Ltd and Co-op Deli Consumers Cooperative Union, Lund Trust, Apple, Google, ING, HSBC, Google, Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation, Capgemini, Ikea and Lego Foundation.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, United Nations (UN) agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs)/non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other humanitarian partners. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries (Foreign Affairs; Social Policy; Education; Youth; and Health), and mayors in several cities (including through 35 Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and the Ombudspersons Office. Through its long-standing presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and will continue to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Nearly 90 government and civil society partners have been engaged with UNICEF to respond to the critical needs of children and families across Ukraine.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As the war in Ukraine persists, the fighting has intensified in the east; with intense fighting in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk. In southern Ukraine, the intensity of the fighting seems to have decreased notably since last week in Mariupol. Local authorities in Mariupol (Donetsk oblast) recently warned that poor sanitary conditions linked to the lack of drinking water and a non functioning sewage system could potentially result in outbreaks of waterborne diseases, including cholera, in the coming months. Over 7.13 million people are currently internally displaced in Ukraine. The humanitarian community is also looking at winterization preparedness.

The ongoing fighting has continued to hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the population remaining in certain areas. UNICEF has continued to deliver and preposition lifesaving supplies as close to the frontline as possible, but lost access to Lyman and Severodonetsk last week.