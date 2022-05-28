UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 14 for 17 - 24 May 2022

Highlights

As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, eastern Ukraine continues to be the centre of intense fighting with lines of contact shifting, while sporadic airstrikes and missile attacks continue to be reported in multiple oblasts across central and western Ukraine; access remains constrained in Donbas regions.

Since 24 February, 2,080,362 people in Ukraine were able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations. In addition, 2,134,335 million people were able to access safe drinking water while 152,347 people were reached with WASH supplies since 24 February.

Since 24 February, UNICEF and partners have reached 612,744 children and caregivers with community-based mental health and psychosocial support while 52,219 children have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. Additionally, 16,767 women and children have so far have been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence response services.