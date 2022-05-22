UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 13 for 10–17 May 2022

Highlights

• Almost three months into the war, hostilities are currently concentrated in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, directly affecting civilians’ safety and security. A total of 250 children have been verified as killed and 215 wounded by OHCHR to date, with actual figures likely to be much higher. There have been 235 attacks on health care.

• Since 24 February, over 1.6 million people in Ukraine were able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations. UNICEF also ensured access to safe water for over 2 million people, with 141,541 people benefitting from WASH supplies.

• Since 24 February, UNICEF and partner have reached 491,125 children and caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support, provided case management and referral services to 46,364 children, and assisted 14,684 women and children with gender-based violence response services.

• Since 24 February, 288,853 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF, and 187,245 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education.

• During the reporting period, UNICEF provided support to over 700 people evacuated from frontline locations.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has received US$387.4 million for its response inside Ukraine out of the US$624.2 million total funding requirement in its revised 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal (March– August 2022).1 Generous contributions have come from the Governments of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic,

Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Sweden,

Switzerland, the United States of America, USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the European Commission, and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and country offices have also generated timely, flexible support (65 per cent in flexible funding) from the private sector, including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with actual funds already remitted amounting to US$364 million. Private sector support has been unprecedented, with donations received from over 500 businesses, 166 philanthropy partners, 92 foundations and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Epic Games, Akelius Foundation, Aeon,

Apple, Google, LEGO Foundation, ING, HSBC, Google, Finance Blockchain Charity Foundation, Capgemini and Ikea.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, United Nations (UN) agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs)/non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other humanitarian partners. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries (Foreign Affairs; Social Policy; Education; Youth; and Health), and mayors in several cities (including through 35 Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and the Ombudspersons Office.

Through its long-standing presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and will continue to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Overall, 85 partners are engaged in UNICEF’s response, which despite the challenging conditions, has been able to ensure humanitarian support in some of the most waraffected and hard-to-access locations.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Almost three months into the war, hostilities are currently concentrated in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, directly affecting civilians’ safety and security. The frontline has remained relatively stable in the past few weeks, and airstrikes continue to be reported throughout the country. In its latest figures released on 18 May, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,778 people killed and 4,186 injured, for a total of 7,564 civilian casualties since 24 February. This includes 250 children verified as killed and 215 wounded, with actual figures likely to be much higher. 2 The World Health Organization (WHO) also reported 235 attacks on health care, leaving at least 75 people dead.

The ongoing fighting has largely prevented rescue efforts and civilian evacuations from the hardest hit locations, also hindering the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance in and around frontline areas. Crossline humanitarian access to areas of eastern and southern Ukraine remains extremely difficult and limited. According to a telephone survey by REACH3 , key informants in conflict-affected urban areas say that their greatest concerns are transport and fuel supply disruptions, security concerns, and limited access to food, medical services, and financial services. Access to drinking water and disruption to water supply also remain critical issues in Mariupol, Rubizhne, and Avdiivka, which are also reported as the worst affected locations overall in this survey.