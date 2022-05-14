UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 12 for 03-10 May 2022

Highlights

• More than 8 million people are now internally displaced in Ukraine - 63 per cent are women, with 52 per cent of displaced households reporting at least one child between the ages of 5 and 17, and 22 per cent reporting a child under the age of 5. Children continue to be killed and injured, with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recording 238 child deaths and 347 injured children between 24 February and 9 May.

• Since 24 February, 1,576,220 people in Ukraine were able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by UNICEF or in partnership with implementing organizations.

• Since 24 February, UNICEF ensured access to safe water for over 1.3 million people, with 131,002 people benefitting from WASH supplies.

• Since 24 February, UNICEF and partner reached 334,099 children and caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support, provided case management and referral services to 45,817 children, and assisted 12,161 women and children with gender-based violence response services.

• During the reporting period, UNICEF supported around 1,500 people evacuated from Mariupol and frontline locations, including 50 people (11 children) evacuated from the Azovstal plant.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF has received a total of US$342.6 million for the response inside Ukraine out of the US$624.2 million total funding requirement in its revised 2022 Ukraine and Refugee Outflow Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal (March–August 2022) to provide emergency assistance to 1.7 million war-affected children and their families within Ukraine.1 Generous contributions have come from many donors including the Governments of Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States of America, USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the European Commission (EC), and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Ongoing fundraising campaigns by UNICEF National Committees and countries offices have generated timely and flexible support from the private sector, including from corporate partners, foundations, philanthropy partners and individual donors, with US$326.6 already received for the entire response2 . Private sector support has been unprecedented with donations received from over 500 businesses, 151 philanthropy partners, 83 foundations, and a large base of individual donors across over 24 countries. Some prominent private sector donors and partners who have made significant contributions include Epic Games, Akelius Foundation, Aeon, Apple, Google, LEGO Foundation, ING, HSBC, Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation, Capgemini and Ikea.

UNICEF continues to work with the Government of Ukraine, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations/ NGOs and other humanitarian partners. Close consultations are also being held with Presidential advisors, key ministries (Foreign Affairs; Social Policy; Education; Youth; and Health), mayors in several cities (including through 35 Child and Youth Friendly Cities) and the Ombudspersons Office. Through its long-standing presence in Ukraine, UNICEF has established partnerships in key hromadas (municipalities) and is continuing to expand these in all oblasts (regions). Overall, more than 80 partners are engaged in UNICEF’s response, which despite the challenging conditions, has been able to ensure humanitarian support in some of the most war-affected and hard-to-access locations.