UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10, 27 April–3 May 2022

Highlights

• Since 24 February, at least 227 children have been killed and 322 have been injured according to OHCHR.

• The situation in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine is especially grim, with at least one in every six UNICEF-supported schools in eastern Ukraine damaged or destroyed since the start of the war.

• Since 24 February, UNICEF has distributed critical health supplies to support access to primary health care for over 1.5 million children and women; UNICEF has ensured access to safe water for nearly 1.3 million people in affected areas and at least 112,086 people have been reached with WASH supplies.

• Since 24 February, UNICEF and partners have reached 158,920 children and caregivers through offline and online group and individual psychological counselling as part of community-based mental health and psychosocial support. A total of 268,417 children have also benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF and 158,824 children have been engaged in formal or nonformal education since 24 February.

• As of 20 April, UNICEF has provided assistance to over 9,000 people evacuated from Mariupol and frontline locations, including 115 people (40 children) evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant on 3 May; the evacuees have been provided with over 30,000 litres of water, 5 metric tons of medical supplies, 1,200 hygiene kits, recreational items, emergency food for children, counselling, and psychosocial support activities.