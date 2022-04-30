UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10, 20-26 April 2022

Highlights

• Two months of war in Ukraine have left 7.7 million people displaced, including nearly two-thirds of all children in Ukraine. At least 201 children have been killed and 299 have been injured. A total of 164 attacks have been reported against health care facilities.

• To date, UNICEF has distributed critical health supplies to provide coverage for over 1,179,000 children, and women, supporting access to primary health care.

• To date, UNICEF has ensured access to safe water for one million people in affected areas, including through water trucking, bottled water distribution and supporting water availability in collective centres. In addition, at least 107,623 people have been reached with WASH supplies.

• Since 24 February, 265,900 children have benefited from learning interventions with supplies provided by UNICEF, and more than 66,000 children have been engaged in formal or non-formal education.

• To date, 31,467 children and their caregivers have been reached with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services and 12,036 have benefited from specialized services through case management and referral to support services. A total of 4,051 women and children have been reached by UNICEF-supported gender-based violence (GBV) prevention, risk mitigation and response services.