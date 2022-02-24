UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report (24 February 2022)

Highlights

UNICEF, together with partners, is at the forefront of the humanitarian response in eastern Ukraine and continues to reach vulnerable children and families affected by the conflict with essential services including health, education, protection, as well as water and sanitation. UNICEF is ready to scale up its humanitarian efforts to respond to the growing humanitarian needs across the country.

UNICEF is seeking US$ 66.4 million to provide access to basic services including water and sanitation, immunization and health care, schooling and learning, psychosocial support, and emergency cash assistance for up to 7.5 million children.

Background

On 24 February, the Russian Federation announced a military operation on Ukraine that is likely to have a significant impact on the lives of children and families in communities throughout the country. There have been some movements of people from non-government-controlled areas into the Russian Federation. It remains unclear whether large scale movements of population will occur.

The security situation along the line of contact has been very volatile. On 21 February 2022, the Russian Federation officially recognized the independence of non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. On 23 February, Ukraine announced that it would declare a nationwide state of emergency starting 24 February.

Now in its eighth year, the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has taken a heavy toll on the civilian population of 3.4 million people, including 510,000 children living in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This protracted crisis has disrupted the daily lives of children and families living on both sides of the line of contact between government and nongovernment-controlled areas, leaving them in continuous need of humanitarian assistance. The adverse effects of this crisis are compounded by the socio-economic and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put significant strain on the most vulnerable families and children. A recent polio outbreak in western Ukraine has further challenged the country’s already fragile healthcare system.