UNICEF Ukraine Humanitarian Response for Children Inside Ukraine Factsheets No. 9: 24 February - 29 August 2022

Ukraine situation

6.9 million people currently internally displaced in Ukraine (IDP)

3.3 million children in need in Ukraine

17.7 million people in Need in Ukraine

1.65 million children targeted by UNICEF Response in Ukraine

UNICEF Programme Response in Ukraine

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Cash Transfer (HCT)

UNICEF HCT programme in Ukraine, which began at the end of March and runs under the “Spilno” (together) banner, is on track to become UNICEF’s largest ever cash transfer programme with an original target of 265,000 households to be reached by September, the programme is now looking likely to reach that target by October.

The programme has helped to sustain UNICEF’s pre-conflict relevance to social protection partners, most notably the Ministry of Social Policy, as UNICEF is currently the second-largest provider of humanitarian cash in this crisis. UNICEF co-chairs the cash working group task team on harmonizing humanitarian cash and social protection transfers and is in a strong position to lead a future transition from humanitarian assistance to government programmes. The programme continues to attract massive interest, with approximately 3,000 new applications every day. The dedicated beneficiary hotline also receives thousands of calls per day. The UNICEF website describing the programme had the most visits of any page in the region in July, by a factor of more than 20x.

A recently concluded MoU with the Ministry of Social Policy which allows UNICEF access to applications made in the government’s e-dopomoga platform, where Ukrainians can apply for help and be referred to relevant international agencies. This will allow UNICEF to report back to the government which of these households it has already assisted (inspiring confidence in the professionalism of UNICEF’s programme), as well as eventually allowing us to move away from our own self-registration and rely exclusively on government registration channels. Integration with government databases will also allow the programme to extend targeting criteria (e.g. geographic or income thresholds) and rely on validation through the government’s own systems and databases.