UNICEF supports back up power supply for continuity of water supply and healthcare services in the Kharkiv region [EN/UK]

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered 14 generators to Kharkiv Oblast to support the continuation of governmental health and WASH services. The assistance includes two heavy generators (400 kVa ) to support the Kharkiv City water utility to ensure the flow of safe drinking water. UNICEF also delivered 12 generators to the Kharkiv Regional Health Department to support health facilities.

The power of these generators is high enough to provide a backup power supply providing an uninterrupted water and heating supply for more than 500,000 residents of the city and its suburbs, which are serviced by the Kharkiv water services company (Vodokanal).

UNICEF has been supporting Kharkiv since early March 2022 with procurement and provision of 60 tons of coagulant (aluminum Sulphate) and 34.46 tons of liquified chlorine to improve quality of drinking water for over half million people living in Kharkiv.

“I am proud to see the commitment of local officials doing every possible work to maintain water supply during these difficult times. UNICEF has prioritized providing the backup power and much needed consumables for these critical facilities Together with our partners, with oblast authorities, we work to ensure that families have continuing access to water and to health care services”, says Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

Moreover, 12 city and regional healthcare facilities will also benefit from the backup power supply. It means that specialists will be able to ensure medical services to war-affected people in the city and region requiring emergency care.

Ihor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv, says that this equipment will provide social sphere facilities with electricity and heating, even under emergency conditions, when the energy and utility services eliminate the consequences of shelling and emergencies.

"I'm grateful to UNICEF for the support," emphasized the Mayor of Kharkiv. "We continue ensuring backup power sources to social sphere facilities. UNICEF delivered generators to hospitals, including children's hospital no. 5, where children with epilepsy, cerebral palsy and injuries receive treatment. All of them remain in Kharkiv and require help. Moreover, two heavy generators have been received to support Kharkiv сity water utility."

This is not the first time that UNICEF has provided aid to the Kharkivska region.

For example, critical supplies to ensure the humanitarian needs of 1.5 million people in the Kharkivska region have been recently delivered by UNICEF. This includes 170 MT of assistance, such as emergency supplies for medical care and childbirth, surgical equipment, medicine, and diapers.

UNICEF would like to thank to USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for their generous contribution and continued support of provision access to safe water in eastern region of Ukraine.

