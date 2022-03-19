UNICEF sends additional life-saving supplies for Ukraine response

NEW YORK, 18 March 2022 – As of 17 March 2022, UNICEF has dispatched 85 trucks carrying 858 tons of emergency supplies to support children and families in war-torn Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Out of this total, 78 trucks carrying over 780 tons were sent to Ukraine while the remaining 7 trucks were sent to nearby countries.

A total of 34 trucks have already arrived in Ukraine, with more deliveries expected in the coming days.

Three trucks have arrived in Poland - where the supplies will be used to set up Blue Dot safe spaces for women and children displaced from Ukraine.

Three trucks are en route to Romania, and one truck is bound for Moldova.

The trucks dispatched to date are carrying health supplies, hygiene kits, education and recreation supplies for children and adolescents, in addition to blankets and winter clothing for children.

Media contacts

Joe English UNICEF New York Tel: +1 917 893 0692 Email: jenglish@unicef.org

Christopher Tidey UNICEF New York Tel: +1 917 340 3017 Email: ctidey@unicef.org