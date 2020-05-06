UNICEF provides UAH 16 million worth of essential supplies in response to COVID-19 in Ukraine [EN/UK]

KYIV, 6 May 2020 - In April, UNICEF in Ukraine has procured medical equipment, personal protective equipment and hygiene supplies for hospitals in eastern Ukraine. Nearly UAH 16 million worth of assistance has resulted from a close partnership with the private sector in Ukraine.

To support the national health care system in response to COVID-19, UNICEF has shipped oxygen concentrators, oximeters and personal protection equipment for medical workers. The batch of the much-needed supplies has been delivered to the regions this week.

“UNICEF is standing ready to support health care institutions with critical supplies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance will help patients with severe respiratory disorders, and doctors, tirelessly performing their jobs in hazardous environments,” said Ms. Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine. “We also appreciate all the contributions from our private sector partners that made this help possible.”

Nineteen health care facilities in conflict-affected eastern Ukraine will benefit from oxygen concentrators. UNICEF is also procuring personal protective equipment and sanitizers to the laboratory that provides the entire Donetsk region with coronavirus PCR testing.

An adequate water and hygiene supply remains essential, especially in areas with frequent water supply cuts. Together with private sector partners, UNICEF is delivering over 200 tons of drinking water, creating a reliable stock in health care facilities in the east. Around 10,000 medical staff and patients will receive sanitary kits, as a part of the COVID-19 response. Water and hygiene supplies worth nearly UAH 6 million.

UNICEF is continuing to work with local markets and companies in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

UNICEF is calling for support from international communities and local businesses to fund its US$29.9 million COVID-19 appeal – including US$ 8.5 million for humanitarian response – to help reach and protect the most vulnerable children and women in Ukraine.

How to support the fight against COVID-19 in Ukraine: