UNICEF provides three millions USD to support 1,000 hub schools across Ukraine [EN/UK]

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is providing financial assistance to 1,000 hub schools across Ukraine, as part of the ‘Back to Learning Together’ initiative.

Each school will receive equivalent of 3,000 USD in UAH to help establish a safe educational environment and ensure continuous learning for children this academic year.

This support will also help to make schools safer and facilitate learning.

The financial assistance can be used to:

to the schools, such as painting, repairing and replacing windows, furniture, electricity or plumbing; prepare for the winter period by purchasing heaters, blankets, generators and fuel, and covering minor transport costs ;

by purchasing heaters, blankets, generators and fuel, and covering minor transport costs ; purchase educational materials including textbooks, stationery, books, furniture, paper, ink for printers, WiFi, headsets, web cameras, interactive boards/screens, and materials for preschool activities.

If a hub school does not directly need the assistance, the funds may be used by one of its branches.

The list of selected educational institutions and the conditions for receiving financial assistance are defined in the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 13, 2022 No. 1112.

For more information: bit.ly/postanova1112.

‘Back to Learning Together’ is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, in cooperation with UNICEF in Ukraine and the First Lady of Ukraine, to support the educational process in the 2022/2023 academic year. The initiative aims to protect the rights of every child and create opportunities for continuous learning during this difficult time. As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Education and Culture, together with UNICEF, will help children adjust to the educational process and improve their physical and mental health. The most important component of the initiative is the support for schools, educators, parents and children, depending on the format of education.

The number of children who are returning to offline and blended educational processes is growing. That is why UNICEF, along with its partners, has launched the comprehensive programme ‘Back to learning Together’, which helps to support the education system. The programme particularly includes support of ‘The All-Ukraininan Online School’, training for teachers, distribution of educational and shelter kits for schools and equipment for educational spaces.

The initiative is aimed at protecting the rights of every child and creating opportunities for continuous education during the war. UNICEF programmes, with the help of partners, will help children to adapt to the educational process, and improve their physical and mental health.

Media contacts

Olha Pryshko

Communications Specialist

UNICEF in Ukraine

Email: opryshko@unicef.org