UNICEF is to invest in comprehensive solutions for children in Zhytomyr region [EN/UK]

ZHYTOMYR, 11 June 2022 - UNICEF launches a comprehensive programme to support Zhytomyr regional state administration in delivering results for children. Today, parties signed a Letter of Intentions to give an official start to the programme.

UNICEF joins efforts with authorities to strengthen capacities of the region to respond to humanitarian and developmental challenges in protection of child rights.

The interventions include multipurpose cash transfers for vulnerable families, strengthening of the social services and health care systems, as well as back-to-learning activities and reconstruction of damaged social and WASH infrastructure and more.

The programme will cover around 250,000 children, including 30,000 internally displaced children.

“Children are the most vulnerable in the face of war. Losing their protective and secure environment, they are exposed to and affected by all kinds of child rights violations. Displacement, loss of home and family members, separation from parents, disruption in education, healthcare provision and other services leaves long-term consequences on their development and growth, lasting well into adulthood. UNICEF is committed to providing comprehensive support to Ukrainian children, to facilitate and safeguard their development and welfare. To achieve this we will continue to work and support the government, both on the national and local levels” Murat Shahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine

"The cooperation of Zhytomyr oblast and UNICEF progressed to a higher level as we signed the Letter of Intentions. Working on the document and its further implementation showed a complex approach to many critical areas such as healthcare, education, child protection, support for vulnerable children, youth engagement and sports, and environmental matters.

I believe that by joining our efforts we can make a difference for children of Zhytomyr and Ukraine, whose childhood was stolen by the war", says Vitaliy Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr regional state administration.

Zhytomyrska oblast is among ten oblasts where UNICEF plans to expand its presence and support along with Vinnytska, Dnipropetrovska, Zakarpatska, Zaporizka, Ivano-Frankivska, Kirovohradska, Kyivska, Lvivska and Poltavska regions that were are selected for the participation in the programme.

Regional approach will allow UNICEF to foster and expedite service delivery for the most vulnerable families with children as well and ensure adherence to the “no child left behind” principle.

