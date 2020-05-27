UNICEF Flash Report: COVID-19 Impact on Children in Ukraine (May 25, 2020)

Key Highlights and Advocacy Points

Rapidly increasing child poverty (with UNICEF estimates of an additional 1.4 million children falling into poverty in 2020 because of COVID-19) requires immediate extraordinary social protection measures, including the possibility of temporary universal payments for all households with children.

UNICEF is appealing to the Government of Ukraine to scale up testing and case tracing and put in place a solid treatment protocol to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 22 May, Ukraine is expected to transfer to adaptive quarantine, which provides a gradual lifting of quarantine restrictions in certain territories. UNICEF recommends strengthening the evidence for such a decision and introducing contingency measures for these territories.

UNICEF is deeply alarmed by increased attacks on schools and child casualties in eastern Ukraine during the pandemic.

Epidemics Trends

As reported by Public Health Centre of Ukraine

21, 245 COVID-19 cases are confirmed, 7,234 patients have recovered, and 623 have died as of 25 May.

Health care workers account for a fifth of cases.

At least 28 healthcare professionals died.

1,546 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

262 of them required hospitalization, including one child who needed ventilation.

The regions with the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases are Kyiv city and oblast (20 per cent), Chernivtsi (14 per cent), Rivne (7 per cent), and Ivano-Frankivsk (6 per cent)